Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after buying an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.