Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 32,700 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

