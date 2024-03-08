Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,148 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 797,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,722 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

