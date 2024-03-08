Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.35 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $766,366.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,717,885 shares in the company, valued at $62,583,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $766,366.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,717,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,583,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $48,169.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,982 shares of company stock worth $2,130,993. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

