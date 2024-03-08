Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Constellium stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

