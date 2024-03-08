Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -529.03%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

