Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

