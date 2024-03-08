Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 401,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

