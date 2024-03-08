The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.