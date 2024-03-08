The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $34,915,320.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.41 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.