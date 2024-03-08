Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.