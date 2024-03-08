Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.