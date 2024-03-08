Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $9.19 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

