Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,706 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

