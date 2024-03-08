Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 272 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Optas LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $247.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

