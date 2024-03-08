Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 61,500 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1,932.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Grab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 33.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 2,898.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Grab by 148.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 349,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 208,503 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Grab by 19.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 925,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grab by 83.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.20 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. Grab’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

