Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

