Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

