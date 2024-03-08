Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.24 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

