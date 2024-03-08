Toronto Dominion Bank Has $120,000 Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Futu were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

