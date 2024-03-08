Toronto Dominion Bank Has $148,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.7 %

TOL stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.