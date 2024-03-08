Toronto Dominion Bank Has $161,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE RTO opened at $32.63 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

