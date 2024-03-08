Toronto Dominion Bank Has $95,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 91.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 263.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

