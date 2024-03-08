Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 175.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.