Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $169,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

