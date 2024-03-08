Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $265,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,208 shares of company stock worth $184,832. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

