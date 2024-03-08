Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZG opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.