Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

