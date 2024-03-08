Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $167,000 Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

