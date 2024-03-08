Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 844 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

BHP opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

