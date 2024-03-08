Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $113.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

