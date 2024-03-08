Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 90.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 577,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

