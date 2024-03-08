Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,454 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

