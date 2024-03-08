Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,425 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.24. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

