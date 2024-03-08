Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,560,673 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,673 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 332,880 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

