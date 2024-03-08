Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

