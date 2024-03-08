Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,947 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Generac were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.78 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

