Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $266.77.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

