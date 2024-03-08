Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

