Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 23,775 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after buying an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

