Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $287.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

