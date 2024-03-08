Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.