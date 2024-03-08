Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,499 shares of company stock valued at $638,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

