Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

