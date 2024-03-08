Truist Financial Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

