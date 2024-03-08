United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $11.96 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

