VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 133.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 418.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 85,084 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $77.36 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

