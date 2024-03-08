Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,536 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 259,501 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 656,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 479,836 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 158,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

