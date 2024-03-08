Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $61.35 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

