Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

